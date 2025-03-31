Delhi Celebrates Rajasthan Diwas and Gangaur Festival with Cultural Fervor

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to Rajasthani families residing in the national capital, as she marked the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas and the Gangaur Festival. Gupta emphasized her administration's unwavering support for their welfare and prosperity within the city.

During the event, Gupta expressed her delight in being part of the celebrations, reaffirming the Delhi government's commitment to working tirelessly for the comfort and benefit of its Rajasthani community. In a related message, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also extended warm wishes, underscoring the cultural richness of the Gangaur Festival.

Gangaur, deeply rooted in Rajasthan's traditions, celebrates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolizing marital happiness. Celebrated primarily by women, the festival extends over 18 days in the month of Chaitra, where unmarried girls and married women both hold prayers for prosperity and marital bliss, culminating in grand immersion rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)