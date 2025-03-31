Blaze Erupts at Telangana Scrap Godown - Swift Response Averts Tragedy

A fire erupted at a scrap godown in Injapur, Telangana's Rangareddy district, on Monday evening, according to police reports.

The fire, which started around 6:05 pm in the Mudra Colony scrap godown, prompted a swift response from authorities.

Firefighters from LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, and Ibrahimpatnam were immediately dispatched to the scene and managed to control the blaze effectively. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the incident, though the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

