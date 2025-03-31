Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Telangana Scrap Godown - Swift Response Averts Tragedy

A fire erupted at a scrap godown in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday evening. Firefighters quickly responded with three fire tenders, successfully containing the blaze. No injuries were reported. The cause remains undetermined as officials continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:03 IST
Blaze Erupts at Telangana Scrap Godown - Swift Response Averts Tragedy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a scrap godown in Injapur, Telangana's Rangareddy district, on Monday evening, according to police reports.

The fire, which started around 6:05 pm in the Mudra Colony scrap godown, prompted a swift response from authorities.

Firefighters from LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, and Ibrahimpatnam were immediately dispatched to the scene and managed to control the blaze effectively. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the incident, though the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025