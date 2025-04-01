Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Spurs Political Showdown in Lok Sabha
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has mandated its Lok Sabha MPs to attend the session on April 2, 2025, concerning the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill. The BJP-led government plans to table the bill, facing opposition criticism. Debate centers on its impact on religious freedoms and transparency in Waqf management.
- Country:
- India
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a stringent three-line whip instructing all its Lok Sabha members to be present on April 2, 2025. This move anticipates the introduction of the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill. The bill, tabled by the BJP-led government, is expected to ignite significant debate within Parliament.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 will be presented after the Question Hour on Wednesday for consideration and passage. An extensive discussion lasting eight hours is anticipated. Rijiju assured that the bill aims to enhance Waqf management transparency without infringing on religious freedoms.
Despite assurances, the bill faces fierce opposition. Criticism labels it 'unconstitutional,' with detractors like AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi denouncing it as a 'grave violation' of constitutional rights. The bill's implications for religious communities have sparked widespread political discontent and opposition from across the aisle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Congress Leader's Remarks Against Maharashtra CM
Hungary Moves to Ban Pride March Amid Controversial Legislation
Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Faces Backlash Over Controversial Social Media Post
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Congress Unity Amid Allegations of Internal BJP Support
Karnataka Pushes for National SC/ST Welfare Legislation