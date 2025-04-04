NABARD's Record Financial Boost Fuels Rural Transformation in Jharkhand
NABARD granted a record Rs 5,830 crore to Jharkhand, enhancing rural infrastructure, livelihoods, and financial inclusion. Key projects included lift irrigation and rural godowns, aiming to improve connectivity, health, and education. The initiative also supported digital inclusion through PACS computerisation and promoted tribal and off-farm sectors.
- Country:
- India
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the allocation of Rs 5,830 crore to Jharkhand, marking a significant enhancement in the state's rural infrastructure and development efforts.
This fund aims to amplify rural infrastructure, livelihood promotion, and financial inclusion, with the Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank and Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank receiving a major portion to catalyze these sectors. Significant infrastructural projects include district-level lift irrigation, rural godowns, and sanitation projects.
Furthermore, the initiative has seen new heights with the digital inclusion of 1,500 primary agriculture cooperative societies, slated to expand further, and sector support through watershed development and artisan collectives. NABARD has set its sights on furthering financial inclusion and strengthening rural enterprises in the coming year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Afcons Infrastructure Wins Prestigious MIKE Award 2024
World Bank Approves $162.4 Million to Strengthen Espírito Santo’s Road Infrastructure, Safety, and Climate Resilience
eThekwini Municipality Secures R10 Billion Investment to Overhaul Water, Electricity, and Waste Infrastructure
KDMC's Ambitious Budget: AI Labs, Infrastructure, and Women's Safety Initiatives
Indian Bank to Boost Infrastructure with Rs 5,000 Crore Bond Issue