NABARD's Record Financial Boost Fuels Rural Transformation in Jharkhand

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the allocation of Rs 5,830 crore to Jharkhand, marking a significant enhancement in the state's rural infrastructure and development efforts.

This fund aims to amplify rural infrastructure, livelihood promotion, and financial inclusion, with the Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank and Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank receiving a major portion to catalyze these sectors. Significant infrastructural projects include district-level lift irrigation, rural godowns, and sanitation projects.

Furthermore, the initiative has seen new heights with the digital inclusion of 1,500 primary agriculture cooperative societies, slated to expand further, and sector support through watershed development and artisan collectives. NABARD has set its sights on furthering financial inclusion and strengthening rural enterprises in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)