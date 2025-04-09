Left Menu

Comcast Unveils Plans for Europe's First Universal Theme Park in England

Comcast Corp plans to open its first Universal theme park and resort in Europe by 2031, creating jobs and boosting tourism in Bedford, north of London. The park promises to rival Disneyland Paris in visitor numbers, while enhancing the UK’s entertainment landscape.

09-04-2025
American media powerhouse Comcast Corp has announced plans to open its first Universal theme park and resort in Europe by 2031, choosing Bedford, north of London, as the site. This ambitious project is set to create 20,000 jobs during its construction phase and an additional 8,000 in the hospitality and creative sectors upon completion, as stated by the British government on Wednesday.

The park, expected to draw 8.5 million visitors in its inaugural year, is poised to become one of the largest in Europe, second only to Disneyland Paris. The resort will include themed lands, a 500-room hotel, and a complex for retail, dining, and entertainment. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed optimism over the development, highlighting its role in augmenting investment and tourism.

Comcast acquired a 500-acre property in Bedfordshire for the project and has been coordinating closely with the British government regarding the venture. The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Labour government to enhance infrastructure and boost economic growth, reflecting its commitment evidenced by the recent expansion approval of Luton Airport. Final execution of the theme park is pending necessary planning permissions.

