CIL's Contribution to Government Exchequer Dips Amid Coal Production Growth

Coal India Ltd's contribution to the government exchequer saw a 4.7% decline last month, standing at Rs 5,832.69 crore compared to the same period last year.

The company, responsible for over 80% of India's domestic coal production, contributed Rs 6,126.42 crore in March FY24, while an overall payment of Rs 60,959.52 crore was made in FY25, marking a slight 1.2% increase over FY24.

States such as Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh benefitted significantly from CIL's payments, earning revenue through royalties and other means. Despite falling short of its 838 MT coal production target in FY25, CIL produced 781.1 MT, registering a marginal 1% growth over the previous fiscal, and plans to reach 875 MT by 2025–26.

