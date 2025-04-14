Chhattisgarh's Digital Leap in Panchayats: CM Sai's Plea for Development
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai announces digital services in panchayats and highlights schemes for rural employment while appealing to Naxalites to join the development mainstream. Marking Ambedkar Jayanti, he reiterated his government's commitment to fulfilling promises, combating water issues, and providing homes to the needy.
In a significant move, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the introduction of digital services in village panchayats, marking a leap towards modernizing rural governance.
Addressing the state on Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Sai emphasized the importance of integrating Naxalites into the development mainstream and highlighted various government initiatives aimed at improving rural employment and infrastructure.
With the launch of promising schemes like Mahtari Vandana for women and digital service centers for villages, along with housing projects under Awas Plus, the state government reaffirms its commitment towards progress and welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
