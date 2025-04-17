Centre Holds off on Controversial Waqf Amendments as Supreme Court Steps In
The Indian government assured the Supreme Court it would halt changes to Waqf properties and board appointments, delaying the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. AAP leader Amanatullah Khan lauded the decision, which keeps existing Waqf properties under Muslim stewardship. The court will revisit the matter in early May.
In a significant development, the Indian government has assured the Supreme Court that contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, will be temporarily suspended. This includes plans to incorporate non-Muslims into the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, as well as the de-notification of Waqf properties.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Waqf Board chairman, Amanatullah Khan, expressed satisfaction over the postponement, thanking the judiciary for their intervention. The central assurance safeguards existing Waqf properties, which will remain under Muslim control, as expressed during a recent court hearing.
The bench, consisting of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, recorded the Centre's assurance. They have scheduled the next hearing for early May, during which the government is expected to present its comprehensive response to the petitions challenging the Act's constitutional validity.
