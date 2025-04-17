Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Atrocities Against Dalit Girls in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its handling of a recent alleged rape case involving an 11-year-old Dalit girl. He attributed ongoing crimes against Dalits and women to the BJP's mindset. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also highlighted multiple atrocities under BJP's rule.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of fostering an environment where crimes against Dalits and women, like the recent alleged rape of an 11-year-old Dalit girl, are rampant. He called for stringent action to be taken against the perpetrators.

Gandhi attributed the continuing atrocities to what he described as the BJP's 'anti-Dalit and anti-women mindset.' His statement came after a shocking incident in Rampur, where the young, deaf-and-mute victim was found in a critical condition, having suffered a brutal assault.

Echoing Gandhi's sentiments, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the BJP regime has normalized brutality and atrocities against women, pointing out another case involving the arrest of eight individuals, including a BJP leader, for a similar crime in Kasganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

