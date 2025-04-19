Left Menu

BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Alleged Atrocities in Murshidabad

Rahul Sinha of BJP accuses West Bengal government of concealing evidence of atrocities against Hindus in Murshidabad. Sinha claims police favor TMC. National commissions and Governor Bose visit the area post-violence related to the Waqf Act, as NCW pledges to report grievances to the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:21 IST
BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Alleged Atrocities in Murshidabad
BJP leader Rahul Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, BJP leader Rahul Sinha accused the West Bengal government on Saturday of attempting to obscure evidence of alleged violence against Hindus in Murshidabad. Speaking to ANI, Sinha claimed that the state's police force acts with a bias favorable to the ruling TMC party.

Sinha stated, "The government is intent on erasing proofs of disturbances. They oppose visits from governmental teams, intending to label legitimate investigations as political vendettas." This accusation follows recent visits by the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women, who were accompanied by Governor CV Ananda Bose to inspect the aftermath of recent unrest linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protest.

The National Commission for Women, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, toured the violence-stricken areas of Murshidabad. Promising to relay the citizens' concerns to central authorities, Rahatkar expressed the gravity of suffering experienced, citing the poignant encounter with a family mourning the loss of two members in Jafrabad.

