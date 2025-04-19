Left Menu

Delhi Building Collapse: Call for Accountability in Alleged Criminal Negligence

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra claims the Mustafabad building collapse was due to 'criminal ignorance,' not an accident. Rescue operations are underway, with police and NDRF teams on site. Mishra asserts that builders and officials will be held accountable, amid calls for stricter oversight in areas plagued by illegal construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:27 IST
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, during his Saturday visit to the Mustafabad building collapse site, alleged that the tragedy resulted from 'criminal ignorance' rather than accident. He emphasized the role of both builders and officials in the disaster, vowing that no one responsible would escape accountability as rescue operations continue.

Mishra, in an interview with ANI, highlighted the efforts of Delhi Police and NDRF teams who've been on-site since the incident. He reported four deaths, with 15 people rescued and 10 others potentially trapped. Mishra stressed the prevalence of illegal constructions in areas like Mustafabad, Seelampur, and Old Delhi, insisting the corporation commissioner has been tasked to address these unsafe structures.

Meanwhile, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar expressed profound sorrow, labeling the event 'heartbreaking.' He confirmed an investigation has been ordered, directing the suspension of negligent officials. Kumar solicited AAP workers to support ongoing rescue efforts, underscoring the administration's commitment to accountability in the wake of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

