Sanaudha Unrest: Love Jihad Allegations Spark Violence in Madhya Pradesh

Violence erupted in the Sanaudha area of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district as shops were vandalized and security forces were called in to manage the unrest. Reports suggest the incident stemmed from an interfaith couple allegedly eloping, with locals and an MLA alleging the woman was kidnapped.

District Collector Sandeep GR stated on Saturday that the situation is under control and additional forces have been deployed. "Our police teams have been actively involved in resolving the issue, ensuring law and order are maintained. We urge the community to remain peaceful," he said.

Locals, including BJP MLA Pradeep Lariya, allege the man involved is a repeat offender engaged in various illegal activities. Police are investigating, with MLA Lariya suggesting a possible 'Love Jihad' angle, prompting calls for thorough investigation and prevention of criminal activities in the area.

A local resident criticized the police for not naming the accused in their report, alleging police complicity with the involved individual. The Superintendent of Police reportedly assured action would be taken, including suspensions following an inquiry.

Further violence ensued after a person was injured during police intervention, prompting additional unrest. The situation remains tense, with authorities diligently working to restore peace.

