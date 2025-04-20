Uttar Pradesh's Solar Surge: Ambitious Plans to Brighten Every Roof by 2027
The Uttar Pradesh government aims to install 8 lakh solar rooftops by 2027 under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. UPNEDA leads the mission, installing 2.65 lakh systems this year. Over 1 lakh installations are complete, with financial support for vendors to enhance solar energy accessibility.
The government of Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a massive renewable energy initiative, targeting the installation of 800,000 solar rooftop systems across the state by March 2027 as part of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.
This year, 265,000 units are expected to be installed, averaging 300 installations per district, with progress meticulously tracked via the Chief Minister's dashboard.
The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) is at the forefront, ensuring solar energy reaches every household. With 2,500 vendors empanelled and training for 1,800 more underway, the state's commitment to green energy is unwavering.
