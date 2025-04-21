Left Menu

Toshiba Energizes Telangana: Major Investment in Manufacturing Expansion

Toshiba's subsidiary, TTDI, signed an MoU to invest Rs 562 crore to expand manufacturing in Telangana. The investment aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, creating over 250 jobs. This strategic partnership underscores Toshiba's long-term commitment to India and boosts local industrial ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:38 IST
Toshiba Energy Systems announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Toshiba Transmission, plans to invest approximately Rs 562 crore in Telangana, aiming to expand its manufacturing capacity significantly. This development was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Tokyo, attended by Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and Hiroshi Furuta, Chairman and Managing Director of Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited (TTDI).

The MoU, secured on April 18, 2025, symbolizes a strategic move for TTDI, a unit of Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), as it commits to augmenting its previously declared investment of JPY 10 billion. This expansion is set to enhance Toshiba's manufacturing presence in India, create more than 250 direct jobs over three years starting FY2024, and promote skills development in Telangana, as stated in the release.

Key aspects of this agreement include scaling up assembly and testing capacities for distribution and power transformers. Toshiba's investment aims to reinforce its alignment with India's 'Make in India' and 'Export from India' strategies, also enhancing export capabilities. This initiative will support building a state-of-the-art facility to improve quality, reduce lead times, and elevate operational safety, reflecting Toshiba's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the regional industrial growth.

