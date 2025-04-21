Coal India and DVC Unite: A 16,500 Crore Shift to Ultra-Supercritical Power

State-owned Coal India announced on Monday a significant collaboration with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to establish an ultra-supercritical power plant in Jharkhand, with a total investment of Rs 16,500 crore. This strategic move is part of Coal India's broader business diversification into thermal power generation.

The proposed power plant, boasting a capacity of 2 x 800 MW, will operate at higher steam temperatures and pressures than traditional supercritical plants, promising improved efficiency and reduced emissions. This brownfield project is set to expand the existing Chandrapura Thermal Power Station, currently operating at 2x250 MW.

A non-binding agreement was signed in Kolkata, with CIL and DVC committing to explore additional thermal and green energy projects to address the growing power demand in the DVC valley region. Coal India, which supplies over 80% of the nation's coal, aims to produce 875 million tonnes by 2025-26.

