Denmark Bolsters Maritime Defence Amid Baltic Tensions

Denmark is set to invest approximately 4 billion crowns ($614 million) in constructing and acquiring 26 navy vessels to enhance maritime security. This initiative aims at patrolling, oil spill response, and undersea cable surveillance.

Following notable disruptions in power cables and gas pipelines post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine, countries around the Baltic Sea are on high alert. These incidents include alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Additionally, the NATO military alliance has intensified its presence, deploying frigates, aircraft, and naval drones in response to the potential threats.

Denmark's Defence Minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, highlighted the urgency of addressing the shadow fleet used by Russia in sanction violations. This naval plan marks a significant step in enhancing Denmark's maritime defence capabilities, partly to guard against threats from the Russian shadow fleet. The government plans collaboration with NATO allies to build many of these vessels domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)