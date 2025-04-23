Left Menu

Airlines Provide Relief Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack-Induced Travel Chaos

Following a terror attack in Pahalgam, airlines including SpiceJet and Air India have issued travel advisories. They offer fare caps, waivers on rescheduling, and cancellations. Tourists face high costs or sold-out flights as demand surges. Airlines aim to reduce passenger inconvenience and show solidarity with affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, major airlines such as SpiceJet and Air India have announced travel advisories for passengers. Both airlines are offering various forms of relief, including waivers on rescheduling and cancellations, to manage the sudden surge in travel demand to and from the region.

SpiceJet, in an official statement, confirmed it will provide waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for flights bound to and from Srinagar, applicable until April 30, 2025, for tickets booked by April 22. Additionally, the airline has increased flight services from Srinagar to Delhi, expressing solidarity with victims of the attack.

Meanwhile, Air India has implemented a fare cap on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi, with the aim of maintaining affordability for passengers. The airline advises that higher prices on booking sites may be due to indirect routes. Air India is also offering free rescheduling and full refunds for cancellations on bookings made up to April 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

