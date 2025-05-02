Trade Truce Hopes Lift U.S. Stock Futures Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings
U.S. stock futures rose as hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions countered lackluster earnings from Apple and Amazon. Beijing evaluates U.S.'s trade talk offer, affecting investor optimism. Investors await U.S. employment report for labor market insights. Apple's earnings disappoint, Amazon forecasts lower income, impacting market dynamics.
On Friday, U.S. stock index futures climbed as expectations of alleviating tensions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict brightened the outlook, despite lackluster earnings reports from tech giants Apple and Amazon. Investors also had their eye on an upcoming monthly U.S. jobs report, anticipating insights into the labor market's health.
Globally, stocks received a boost when Beijing announced it was considering a proposal from Washington to engage in discussions about President Donald Trump's significant tariffs on China. The reciprocal tariffs have caused uneasiness among investors, shaking up global markets and disrupting supply chains.
Market players now await the U.S. Labor Department's employment data release, which is expected to indicate growth of 130,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in April, a slowdown from March's 228,000. Analysts, including Seema Shah from Principal Asset Management, point out that companies, facing policy unpredictability, are hesitant to make significant workforce changes, placing the labor market in a precarious situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions: Will Tariffs Ever End?
Asian Markets Pivot Amid U.S.-Japan Trade Talks and Rising Tariffs
California Sues Trump Over Unilateral Tariffs: A Legal Showdown
Trade War Turmoil: Fitch Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Tariffs
US Tariffs Escalate Challenges for Indian Chemical Industry