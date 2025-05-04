Tragedy in Ramban: Army Truck Plummets into Gorge, Claims Three Lives
Three soldiers perished when an Army truck plunged into a 200-300 meter gorge in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. Initial investigations point to mechanical failure as the cause. Rescue teams, including police and army personnel, are working to recover the bodies from the accident site.
In a tragic incident, three soldiers lost their lives when their Army truck fell 200-300 meters into a gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the accident, which occurred near Battery Chashma, and rescue operations are currently underway.
Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulbir Singh reported that the vehicle was part of a convoy when the driver lost control, causing it to plummet about 500 meters into the gorge. Despite rescue efforts from the police, Quick Reaction Team (QRT), Army, and CRPF, all three occupants were declared deceased at the scene. The operation to recover their bodies is still in progress.
Preliminary investigations suggest mechanical failure as the potential cause of the accident. According to SSP Singh, inspection of the site revealed a nutbolt likely belonging to the steering wheel, leading to the driver's loss of control. However, authorities state that a thorough investigation is necessary to determine the exact cause, with further updates awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
