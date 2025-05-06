Uttar Pradesh Minister Criticizes SP's Pakistan Stance Amid Mock Drill Preparations

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh launched a sharp criticism against Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav's comments regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. Singh highlighted national discontent with Pakistan and criticized the corruption and lawlessness he claimed pervaded under the SP's administration.

Singh asserted that the current BJP rule has fostered a peaceful environment in Uttar Pradesh, contrasting it with the previous 'gundagardi' and corruption. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also criticized Yadav's remarks, suggesting they inadvertently absolve Pakistan of blame, and accused the SP of undermining security forces' morale.

As tensions persist, the Union Home Ministry directed states to conduct mock drills in preparation for potential emergencies. Uttar Pradesh's police chief has initiated widespread drills across 19 districts, aiming to enhance civil defense capabilities and ensure public safety in the face of possible threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)