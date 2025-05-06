PM Modi's Bold Stand: A Turning Point in India's Counterterrorism Strategy
Former PM HD Deve Gowda commended PM Narendra Modi for granting unprecedented operational freedom to the Armed Forces following the heinous Pahalgam attack, marking a pivotal shift in India's counterterrorism approach. Gowda emphasized national unity in supporting Modi's determined response to the tragedy.
In a significant development following the Pahalgam attack, former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP HD Deve Gowda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive stance, describing it as a momentous step in granting unprecedented operational freedom to the Armed Forces. Gowda referred to the attack as the "most heinous crime" committed against tourists in Kashmir, resulting in the loss of 28 lives.
After high-stakes meetings with top military officials, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Modi declared that the armed forces now have full authority over the mode, targets, and timing of India's retaliatory actions. Gowda, acknowledging his own tenure as Prime Minister, labeled Modi's steps as unprecedented and bold.
Emphasizing the importance of unified political support, JD(S) Chief Deve Gowda urged all parties to stand behind PM Modi's actions. He praised the collaborative efforts of the Home and Defence Ministries under Modi's leadership and highlighted the national solidarity in countering terrorism. The Union Home Ministry has also called for a mock drill across states for effective civil defense.
