BJP's Bold Tiranga Yatra: Celebrating Operation Sindoor's Success Nationwide

The Bharatiya Janata Party will host a nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' from May 13 to 23 to celebrate Operation Sindoor's success. High-profile leaders and citizens will participate, highlighting India's security efforts. Press conferences and social media will amplify the message, focusing on the operation's impact on counter-terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:31 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organize a sweeping nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' from May 13 to 23 to commemorate the triumph of Operation Sindoor, sources reported on Monday. High-ranking BJP officials like Sambit Patra, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh are spearheading the event.

The initiative will see participation from top government figures, ex-servicemen, and societal influencers, aiming to educate the public about the significance of Operation Sindoor for India's security framework. The campaign is a strategic movement to connect with citizens nationwide, presenting a unified front on India's sovereignty and safety.

In a bid to extend their reach, the BJP will conduct national press conferences and tap into social media influencers to spread the word about the operation's achievements. According to BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Operation Sindoor underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm commitment to eradicating terrorism within safe confines.

Launch operations began on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in both Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. The offensive dismantled over 100 terrorist threats and disrupted 11 key military installations, while strategically minimizing collateral damage.

Despite a ceasefire agreement, reports surfaced of repeated violations shortly after, as Pakistani drones forces continued aggression. India's response was immediate, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirming India's demand for Pakistan to address these violations promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

