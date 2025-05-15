PKK's Farewell to Arms: A New Era Begins
Turkey's defense ministry announced the PKK's decision to dissolve, ending decades of conflict. A mechanism will be established for handing over their weapons, coordinated with regional countries. The move signals a shift towards peace after years of armed struggle.
- Country:
- Turkey
In an unexpected turn of events, the Kurdish militant group PKK has announced its decision to disband, ending a bloody conflict with Turkey that has spanned more than four decades. As reported by the state-owned Anadolu news agency, Turkey's defense ministry revealed that a coordinated mechanism would be established for the handover of the PKK's weapons.
The announcement marks a significant shift towards peace, with relevant state institutions set to collaborate with regional counterparts in the setup of the weapon handover mechanism. The PKK's decision to lay down arms is seen as a pivotal moment after years of violent struggle.
With members of the group and Turkish leaders confirming the disbandment on Monday, the focus now turns to the implementation of the weapons transfer, which could usher in a new chapter of stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Weighs In on Putin's Intentions Amid Ukraine Conflict
Vietnam's 50 Years of Peace: Celebrating Unity and Strategic Partnerships
North Korea's Stealth Role: Troops and Tech in Ukraine Conflict
Sudan's Dilemma: The Harrowing Journey Home Amid Ongoing Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes Intensify Conflict in Ukraine