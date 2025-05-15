PKK's Farewell to Arms: A New Era Begins

In an unexpected turn of events, the Kurdish militant group PKK has announced its decision to disband, ending a bloody conflict with Turkey that has spanned more than four decades. As reported by the state-owned Anadolu news agency, Turkey's defense ministry revealed that a coordinated mechanism would be established for the handover of the PKK's weapons.

The announcement marks a significant shift towards peace, with relevant state institutions set to collaborate with regional counterparts in the setup of the weapon handover mechanism. The PKK's decision to lay down arms is seen as a pivotal moment after years of violent struggle.

With members of the group and Turkish leaders confirming the disbandment on Monday, the focus now turns to the implementation of the weapons transfer, which could usher in a new chapter of stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)