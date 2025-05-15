Himachal Pradesh University Hosts 'HPU Campus Connect 2025' Job Fair with Promising Results
Himachal Pradesh University organized a job fair in Shimla as part of 'HPU Campus Connect 2025'. The event, aimed at final-year B Tech students, saw participation from numerous top-tier companies conducting tests and interviews. Concurrently, the Class 10th results by HP Board were announced, highlighting impressive student achievements.
In a significant initiative towards career development, Himachal Pradesh University on Thursday conducted a job fair at its University Institute of Technology in Shimla. The event, under the banner 'HPU Campus Connect 2025: Career Launch Pad Job Fair', was tailored for final-year B Tech students.
With coordination from Pradeep Kumar Suman and Dr. Nikita Gupta, the fair saw participation from 60 students, including those from the Microbiology Department. Reputed companies such as Crompton and Johnson & Johnson were notable participants, conducting screenings and interviews to assess student skills.
Additionally, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education's announcement of the Class 10th results marked a day of accomplishments. With an impressive pass rate of 79.8%, students like Saina Thakur, securing 99.43%, set exemplary standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
