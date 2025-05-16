Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for Injured Officers Post-Drill Incident

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, visits injured police personnel in Bhopal's hospital following a mock drill accident. He assessed their health, instructed enhanced medical care, and launched an investigation into the incident's cause. Yadav emphasizes the state's commitment to the officers' recovery and wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for Injured Officers Post-Drill Incident
MP CM Mohan Yadav meeting the injured police personnel (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, visited a private hospital in Bhopal on Friday to check on the health of two police personnel who sustained injuries during a mock drill. The officers, members of the 25th Battalion, were hurt in a grenade explosion on Thursday.

CM Yadav spoke with the injured officers, their families, and the medical team to ensure they received optimal treatment. He instructed medical staff to provide the best possible care and expressed his commitment to their recovery. 'I have directed an investigation to determine the cause of this incident and plan appropriate actions,' he stated to reporters.

One officer suffered significant eye injuries, which are expected to heal over time. CM Yadav assured that the state government would stand by the injured, offering to transfer them to a specialized facility if necessary. He further expressed his prayers for their swift recovery and reiterated the government's support on the occasion via a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025