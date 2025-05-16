Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for Injured Officers Post-Drill Incident
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, visits injured police personnel in Bhopal's hospital following a mock drill accident. He assessed their health, instructed enhanced medical care, and launched an investigation into the incident's cause. Yadav emphasizes the state's commitment to the officers' recovery and wellbeing.
The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, visited a private hospital in Bhopal on Friday to check on the health of two police personnel who sustained injuries during a mock drill. The officers, members of the 25th Battalion, were hurt in a grenade explosion on Thursday.
CM Yadav spoke with the injured officers, their families, and the medical team to ensure they received optimal treatment. He instructed medical staff to provide the best possible care and expressed his commitment to their recovery. 'I have directed an investigation to determine the cause of this incident and plan appropriate actions,' he stated to reporters.
One officer suffered significant eye injuries, which are expected to heal over time. CM Yadav assured that the state government would stand by the injured, offering to transfer them to a specialized facility if necessary. He further expressed his prayers for their swift recovery and reiterated the government's support on the occasion via a post on X.
