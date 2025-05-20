Nationwide Tiranga Yatras Celebrate Indian Army's Bravery in Operation Sindoor

Across India, Tiranga Yatras are being conducted to commemorate the bravery of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. In the sacred city of Puri, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and BJP Member of Parliament Sambit Patra participated in the rally, highlighting the nation's respect for the armed forces' courage and strategic prowess.

Sambit Patra extolled the indomitable courage of the Indian Army and the bold political will demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Meanwhile, in the Chamba district's Pangi region, residents marched with tri-colored flags at an altitude of 13,570 feet, proudly chanting slogans supporting their nation and its defenders.

BJP's nationwide initiative, launched on May 13 and continuing until May 23, has seen similar demonstrations in cities like Delhi, where MP Praveen Khandelwal lauded the armed forces' valor at Britannia Chowk. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed this sentiment in Nagpur, affirming the nation's solidarity with both the military forces and the Prime Minister's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)