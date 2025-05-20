Left Menu

Nationwide Tiranga Yatras Celebrate Indian Army's Bravery in Operation Sindoor

Tiranga Yatras nationwide honor the Indian Army's valor during Operation Sindoor. Key figures like Odisha's Deputy CM and Maharashtra's CM join the rallies, showcasing public support for the army and PM Modi's decisive political will.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:00 IST
Nationwide Tiranga Yatras Celebrate Indian Army's Bravery in Operation Sindoor
Sambit Patra participate in Tiranga Yatra in Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Across India, Tiranga Yatras are being conducted to commemorate the bravery of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. In the sacred city of Puri, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and BJP Member of Parliament Sambit Patra participated in the rally, highlighting the nation's respect for the armed forces' courage and strategic prowess.

Sambit Patra extolled the indomitable courage of the Indian Army and the bold political will demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Meanwhile, in the Chamba district's Pangi region, residents marched with tri-colored flags at an altitude of 13,570 feet, proudly chanting slogans supporting their nation and its defenders.

BJP's nationwide initiative, launched on May 13 and continuing until May 23, has seen similar demonstrations in cities like Delhi, where MP Praveen Khandelwal lauded the armed forces' valor at Britannia Chowk. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed this sentiment in Nagpur, affirming the nation's solidarity with both the military forces and the Prime Minister's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025