Vodafone Predicts Growth Surge in German Market
Vodafone anticipates returning to growth in its largest market, Germany, this year, boosting cash flow. The company reported 10.9 billion euros in adjusted core earnings, aligning with its 11 billion euro target when factoring in hyperinflation in Turkey. Vodafone operates across Europe and Africa.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Vodafone, a leading mobile and broadband provider, announced its expectation of regaining top-line growth in Germany, its largest market. This optimistic forecast aims to enhance the company's cash flow in the coming year.
The multinational group, with operations spread across Europe and Africa, reported adjusted core earnings of 10.9 billion euros. This figure aligned with its 11 billion euro target, after accounting for hyperinflation in Turkey.
The news comes as Vodafone continues to strengthen its presence and financial performance across diverse geographical markets, underlining its resilience in challenging economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vodafone
- Germany
- telecommunications
- earnings
- growth
- cash flow
- hyperinflation
- Turkey
- Europe
- Africa
ALSO READ
Diverse AI Spending Spurs Growth Beyond Tech Giants
India's Metal Mining Surge: Robust Growth in Iron, Manganese, Aluminium, and Copper
ADB and Japan Launch AMAP to Mobilize Private Capital for Asia-Pacific Growth
Green No More: Housing Growth Leads to Long-Term Loss of Urban Vegetation
Power Surge: IEX Records Significant Growth in Energy Trade