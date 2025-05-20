Vodafone Predicts Growth Surge in German Market

Vodafone, a leading mobile and broadband provider, announced its expectation of regaining top-line growth in Germany, its largest market. This optimistic forecast aims to enhance the company's cash flow in the coming year.

The multinational group, with operations spread across Europe and Africa, reported adjusted core earnings of 10.9 billion euros. This figure aligned with its 11 billion euro target, after accounting for hyperinflation in Turkey.

The news comes as Vodafone continues to strengthen its presence and financial performance across diverse geographical markets, underlining its resilience in challenging economic conditions.

