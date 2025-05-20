Left Menu

Vodafone Predicts Growth Surge in German Market

Vodafone anticipates returning to growth in its largest market, Germany, this year, boosting cash flow. The company reported 10.9 billion euros in adjusted core earnings, aligning with its 11 billion euro target when factoring in hyperinflation in Turkey. Vodafone operates across Europe and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:44 IST
Vodafone Predicts Growth Surge in German Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vodafone, a leading mobile and broadband provider, announced its expectation of regaining top-line growth in Germany, its largest market. This optimistic forecast aims to enhance the company's cash flow in the coming year.

The multinational group, with operations spread across Europe and Africa, reported adjusted core earnings of 10.9 billion euros. This figure aligned with its 11 billion euro target, after accounting for hyperinflation in Turkey.

The news comes as Vodafone continues to strengthen its presence and financial performance across diverse geographical markets, underlining its resilience in challenging economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025