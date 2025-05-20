Left Menu

Iran Faces Tensions Over Potential Fifth Round of Nuclear Talks

Iran is reviewing a proposal for a fifth round of nuclear talks with the United States. While U.S. President Trump hints at a deal, tensions persist over Iran's nuclear enrichment program. Talks could occur in Rome, but disagreements over enrichment and sanctions continue to strain negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has received a proposal from the United States for a fifth round of nuclear talks, announced Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump claimed a nuclear agreement is nearing. However, he cautioned Iran to act swiftly or face severe repercussions, including potential bombings or sanctions.

While a venue in Rome has been suggested, talks remain uncertain due to persistent disagreements, especially over Iran's nuclear enrichment program, which Tehran insists is purely for peaceful purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

