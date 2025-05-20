Iran Faces Tensions Over Potential Fifth Round of Nuclear Talks

Iran has received a proposal from the United States for a fifth round of nuclear talks, announced Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump claimed a nuclear agreement is nearing. However, he cautioned Iran to act swiftly or face severe repercussions, including potential bombings or sanctions.

While a venue in Rome has been suggested, talks remain uncertain due to persistent disagreements, especially over Iran's nuclear enrichment program, which Tehran insists is purely for peaceful purposes.

