Cholera Crisis Escalates Amid Ongoing Sudan Conflict

Sudan is grappling with a severe cholera outbreak that has affected over 2,300 people in the past three weeks, predominantly in the capital region. This dire situation comes as a consequence of ongoing conflict, which has disrupted vital electricity and water services amid intense drone attacks.

The prolonged war, involving the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has aggravated the humanitarian crisis by spreading diseases and crippling health facilities. Conflict-related disruptions to power and water supply have fueled outbreaks of cholera, dengue fever, and malaria.

The United Nations highlights that the strained public services are struggling under these compounded challenges. Meanwhile, ground fighting intensifies in Kordofan and Darfur, as tensions flared in April 2023 over the attempted integration of armed forces during Sudan's democratic transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)