Cholera Crisis Escalates Amid Ongoing Sudan Conflict
In Sudan, more than 2,300 people have recently contracted cholera, largely due to ongoing conflict that has disrupted essential services. The fighting, primarily between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF, has exacerbated a public health emergency, straining resources and infrastructure in Khartoum and beyond.
Sudan is grappling with a severe cholera outbreak that has affected over 2,300 people in the past three weeks, predominantly in the capital region. This dire situation comes as a consequence of ongoing conflict, which has disrupted vital electricity and water services amid intense drone attacks.
The prolonged war, involving the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has aggravated the humanitarian crisis by spreading diseases and crippling health facilities. Conflict-related disruptions to power and water supply have fueled outbreaks of cholera, dengue fever, and malaria.
The United Nations highlights that the strained public services are struggling under these compounded challenges. Meanwhile, ground fighting intensifies in Kordofan and Darfur, as tensions flared in April 2023 over the attempted integration of armed forces during Sudan's democratic transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- cholera
- Khartoum
- health crisis
- conflict
- RSF
- army
- public health
- disease outbreak
- United Nations
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Conflict: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
Pak Army resorted to arbitrary firing including artillery shelling from posts across the LoC and IB in J-K last night: Defence sources.
Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies Over Kashmir
Seven dead, 38 injured as Pakistan Army pounds civilian areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Escalating Tensions: India and Pakistan's Fierce Border Conflict