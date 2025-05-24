Vision 2047: India's Path to Development Unveiled at NITI Aayog Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for collective state action to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. In the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, he outlined the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and encouraged efforts at every level, from cities to villages, to fulfill this vision.

Addressing the council, which included representatives from 24 states and seven Union Territories, Modi emphasized the necessity for states to tap into their manufacturing strength and utilize recent trade agreements. He highlighted the National Education Policy's focus on skilling and the potential of India's demographic dividend to become a global skill hub.

Discussions also touched on the importance of urbanization, women empowerment, and digitalization. Modi urged states to adopt reforms that ease women's participation in the workforce and suggested creating tourist destinations and improving civil preparedness. The meeting emphasized cooperative federalism as key to achieving 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

