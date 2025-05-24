Left Menu

Vision 2047: India's Path to Development Unveiled at NITI Aayog Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges states to work collectively towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 in NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting. Key discussions included state development, skill enhancement, leveraging trade agreements, and urbanization. Modi emphasizes cooperative federalism as essential for achieving this vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:10 IST
Vision 2047: India's Path to Development Unveiled at NITI Aayog Meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for collective state action to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. In the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, he outlined the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and encouraged efforts at every level, from cities to villages, to fulfill this vision.

Addressing the council, which included representatives from 24 states and seven Union Territories, Modi emphasized the necessity for states to tap into their manufacturing strength and utilize recent trade agreements. He highlighted the National Education Policy's focus on skilling and the potential of India's demographic dividend to become a global skill hub.

Discussions also touched on the importance of urbanization, women empowerment, and digitalization. Modi urged states to adopt reforms that ease women's participation in the workforce and suggested creating tourist destinations and improving civil preparedness. The meeting emphasized cooperative federalism as key to achieving 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025