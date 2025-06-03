Challenges Loom Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine cannot be restarted due to water scarcity and unstable power supply, according to the IAEA. The plant, seized by Russia in 2022, faces technical and certification issues. Safety concerns prevent the IAEA from inspecting via Ukraine-controlled territory.
The current conditions needed to restart Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remain unsatisfactory, according to the UN's nuclear safety authority head. The lack of water for cooling and an unstable power supply hinder progress, as stated on Tuesday by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
During a Reuters interview in Kyiv, Grossi explained that water from the Dnipro River is crucial to restarting operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, now shut down. The plant in southern Ukraine was taken over by Russia in March 2022 following their full-scale invasion.
Grossi noted that the Russians have been transparent about their intentions to restart the plant but acknowledged significant delays. The plant's machinery requires thorough inspection after three years of inactivity. Political debates surrounding certification of Russian technicians exacerbate tensions, as Ukraine contests the safety of Russian-led operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
