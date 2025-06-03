Left Menu

Challenges Loom Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine cannot be restarted due to water scarcity and unstable power supply, according to the IAEA. The plant, seized by Russia in 2022, faces technical and certification issues. Safety concerns prevent the IAEA from inspecting via Ukraine-controlled territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:31 IST
Challenges Loom Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The current conditions needed to restart Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remain unsatisfactory, according to the UN's nuclear safety authority head. The lack of water for cooling and an unstable power supply hinder progress, as stated on Tuesday by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

During a Reuters interview in Kyiv, Grossi explained that water from the Dnipro River is crucial to restarting operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, now shut down. The plant in southern Ukraine was taken over by Russia in March 2022 following their full-scale invasion.

Grossi noted that the Russians have been transparent about their intentions to restart the plant but acknowledged significant delays. The plant's machinery requires thorough inspection after three years of inactivity. Political debates surrounding certification of Russian technicians exacerbate tensions, as Ukraine contests the safety of Russian-led operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025