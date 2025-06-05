Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Chief Holds Government Accountable for Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra criticized the state government for mismanagement leading to a stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He questioned the hasty organization and inadequate preparations. Vijayendra called for resignations, denounced the compensation as insufficient, and emphasized the need for accountability following the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:21 IST
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP President, BY Vijayendra, launched a strong critique against the state government on Thursday over the stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in multiple casualties. He labeled the incident avoidable and held the government responsible for what he termed as mismanagement. Vijayendra questioned the state's rushed decision to hold the event, asking, "Who will take responsibility for the stampede? The tragedy could have been avoided with proper management." He pointed out the successful handling of a similar event in Ahmedabad, attended by 1.5 lakh people, asking why the state government proceeded with such haste in Karnataka.

Vijayendra further noted that the stampede occurred even before the players left the Taj West End Hotel. Criticizing the government's choice to continue celebrations at Vidhana Soudha despite ongoing injuries and fatalities, he highlighted the absence of ambulances at the time of the incident. The BJP leader condemned the state's decision to order a magistrate's investigation, asserting that a judicial inquiry was necessary. He also labeled the announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh as inadequate, arguing for higher compensation akin to that offered in other states for similar tragedies.

Vijayendra's demands for accountability included calls for the resignations of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and the Home Minister. Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara inspected the tragic site, confirming the stampede claimed 11 lives and injured several. He clarified that the government did not ask the Royal Challengers Bangalore or the Karnataka Cricket Association to organize the victory celebrations. The current CM Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the incident, announcing a magisterial inquiry and addressing the unforeseen large crowd that overwhelmed the 35,000-capacity stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

