Market Tensions: US Payrolls and the Trump-Musk Clash

In a tense trading week, Asian shares slipped as investors nervously anticipated the crucial U.S. payrolls report. Tesla faced significant losses following a public clash between President Donald Trump and CEO Elon Musk, which wiped off $150 billion of its market value.

Market players remain alert to soft economic data contributing to a potential downside in the monthly payrolls figure, lingering concerns of stagflation, and mounting pressure on the Federal Reserve to adjust policies swiftly.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue as Trump and China's President Xi Jinping's dialogue failed to yield substantial progress in easing trade conflicts. Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures witnessed slight gains, contrasting with the varied performance of Asian shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)