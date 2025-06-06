Drone Strikes Ignite Flames in Russia's Engels City
Drones attacked an industrial area in Russia's Engels city, sparking a massive fire. Regional governor confirmed the incident, following a previous Ukrainian strike in January. Ukraine's recent attacks targeted Russian airfields in Saratov and Ryazan. This marks the first energy facility attack since a pause was brokered by the US in March.
A new wave of drone strikes set an industrial site ablaze in Russia's Engels city on Friday. The regional governor reported that the attack caused a large fire, sending black smoke billowing into the sky. Social media videos confirmed the intensity of the blaze.
The governor, Roman Busargin, did not identify the specific target of the attack. However, Engels has previously seen Ukrainian drone strikes, including one in January targeting an oil depot and a high-rise apartment building, though there were no casualties reported then.
Ukraine's military reported additional overnight strikes on Russian airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, focusing on fuel reservoirs. These are significant actions as they represent the first attacks on Russian energy facilities since March, when a pause in such attacks was negotiated by the US.
