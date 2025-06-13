PM Modi Pays Tribute to Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Wake of Tragic Plane Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, one of the 241 victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. In his address, PM Modi praised Rupani for his dedication to the BJP, highlighting his humble and hardworking nature.

Modi, reflecting on a decades-long association, wrote on X that Rupani had climbed the ranks within the party, managing multiple roles with distinction, including as Gujarat's BJP President and Chief Minister. The Prime Minister recalled Rupani's contributions, especially during Gujarat's significant growth phase.

Rupani, who perished aboard the ill-fated Air India-171 flight, was remembered by neighbors and family as a cherished friend and leader. Smriti and memories of Rupani, a fixture in local celebrations, resonate deeply among those who knew him. Civil Aviation Minister confirmed his presence on the crashed flight alongside 240 others.

(With inputs from agencies.)