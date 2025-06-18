Meghalaya's First Organized Crime: A High-Profile Murder Case Unveiled
Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek describes the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case as the state's first organized crime. The SIT meticulously reconstructed the crime scene to gather concrete evidence. Despite initial defamation charges, apologies were made. The police aim to resolve the case swiftly, maintaining their commitment to a crime-free Meghalaya.
Meghalaya's Minister for Secretariat Administration, Alexander Laloo Hek, has declared the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi as the first organized, premeditated crime the state has faced. The Minister emphasized government efforts to deliver swift justice and underscore Meghalaya's commitment to a crime-free status.
Hek shared with ANI that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) painstakingly reconstructed the crime scene to collect substantial evidence, involving the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, to tighten the case. Initial accusations tarnished Meghalaya's image, but swift apologies thwarted defamation proceedings.
The investigation saw Meghalaya Police recreate the murder scene in Sohra, with SP Vivek Syiem revealing successful outcome of these reconstructions. The police are yet to recover a crucial weapon and have confirmed the damage to victim Raja's phone by the accused. Arrests include the victim's wife and others, following discoveries made on June 2.
