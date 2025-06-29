Left Menu

E-Voting Revolution in Bihar Amidst Reflections on National Growth by PM Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary praised PM Modi's Mann ki Baat episode reflecting on national growth, yoga, and Emergency's historical lessons. Bihar, pioneering e-voting on June 28, witnessed a transformative shift in municipal elections, marking a technological milestone with over 70% participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:39 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contemplation on national growth and historical reflections during the 123rd episode of Mann ki Baat, aired on Sunday. Chaudhary emphasized the transition seen in Bihar as it became the first state to implement e-voting, showcasing technological advancement in its recent municipal elections.

On June 28, Bihar took a significant step forward by introducing e-voting through a mobile app for municipal and by-elections, with over 70% voter participation, marking a historic day for the state. The option to vote electronically was available until 1 pm, while traditional voting methods extended until 5 pm that day.

In his radio address, PM Modi reiterated the importance of remembering the Emergency, a dark period in India's history, highlighting the necessity of staying vigilant in safeguarding democracy. He shared archival audio from past leaders, reflecting on the constitutional crisis and urged citizens to honor those who fought for democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

