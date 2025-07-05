Accelerating Highway Development: Nadda's Call for Swift Action in Himachal Pradesh
Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a meeting focused on enhancing Himachal Pradesh's road infrastructure. Key topics included ongoing construction, future projects, and urgent issues affecting progress. Discussions emphasized collaboration between state and central authorities for seamless development, highlighting critical concerns such as flood-damaged highways and forest clearance delays.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda conducted a pivotal meeting today, concentrating on the progress of the Government of India's initiatives aimed at enhancing road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. The meeting scrutinized the advancement of National Highways and tunnel infrastructure within the state.
The state currently boasts 25 National Highways stretching over 2,592 km, earmarked for development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. Presently, 627 km of highway projects are under construction, with an investment of Rs 25,600 crore, while plans for an additional 416 km worth Rs 25,265 crore are lined up. Tunnel construction also remains a priority, with 19 projects underway.
Despite collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Government, unresolved issues persist, jeopardizing timely infrastructure development. A prominent concern is the Mandi-Manali highway's restoration post-July 2023 floods. Nadda emphasized the urgency of dredging the Beas River to secure the highway and urged a swift resolution for delayed forest clearances critical to road projects.
