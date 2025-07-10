Andhra Pradesh Accelerates Power Transmission Projects

In a significant push towards enhancing the power infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed officials to expedite the execution of various transmission projects worth an estimated Rs 12,000 crore. These initiatives aim to reinforce the power grid and guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply statewide.

The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) has undertaken several projects to fortify the network. These include seven completed jobs valued at over Rs 155 crore, while another 62 projects costing nearly Rs 8,000 crore continue to progress.

Five new projects worth Rs 363 crore and 31 additional initiatives estimated at around Rs 3,500 crore are underway. The focus remains on high-demand areas, with instruction for regular progress reports and quality checks to ensure timely and efficient completion.