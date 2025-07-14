Supreme Court Expresses Sadness Over Government’s Limited Role in Yemen Nurse Case
The Supreme Court expresses disappointment over the Indian government's limited ability to intervene in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing the death penalty in Yemen. Despite ongoing diplomatic negotiations, the government reports the complexity of the issue, with hopes for a blood money settlement as a potential resolution.
The Supreme Court has voiced its dismay concerning the Indian government's restricted role in assisting Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. Presiding Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta are reviewing a plea urging government intervention through diplomatic channels to save Priya.
During the hearing, Priya's counsel highlighted that a blood money settlement remains the sole viable option, conditional on the acceptance of the deceased's family. The Attorney General of India (AGI) assured the court of continuous efforts to aid Priya, noting ongoing discussions with Yemeni public prosecutors to defer the execution while negotiations are underway.
Yet, the AGI acknowledged the limitations of India's intervention capabilities, characterizing the matter as 'very complex' and distinct from issues faced elsewhere. Justice Sandeep Mehta conveyed concern over the potential loss of Priya's life, setting the next hearing for July 18, where parties will update the court on the case status.
