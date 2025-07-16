Left Menu

Wave of Bomb Threats Shutters Schools in Delhi, Prompts Major Police Response

Delhi schools and one college faced bomb threats, necessitating police intervention and safety measures, including closures and evacuations. Despite no explosives being found, Delhi Police and fire services are actively investigating to ensure safety. The alerts highlight the need for enhancing school security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:37 IST
Delhi police deployed outside Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of alarming incidents, nearly ten schools and one college in Delhi received bomb threats over the past three days, causing panic and prompting immediate law enforcement responses. Among the affected institutions, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya announced a temporary closure following police advice on Wednesday morning.

Authorities swiftly moved as personnel from the Delhi Police and bomb disposal teams were deployed to the schools. Fire tenders also reached the sites to ensure readiness against potential threats. Despite the alarm, thorough investigations have so far revealed no suspicious activities or explosives.

The Delhi Police reassured residents, stating that high-level security checks are ongoing. Schools like St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, and The Mother's International School in Hauz Khas were among those targeted. Officials have confirmed that no evidence of explosives has been found, and an in-depth investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

