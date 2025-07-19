Left Menu

Pakistan and U.S. Bolster Trade Relations Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Pakistan and the U.S. held fruitful trade discussions in Washington, aiming to enhance economic cooperation. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with U.S. officials to discuss reciprocal tariffs and economic ties, amid shifting geopolitical landscapes. Pakistan proposed importing more U.S. goods to balance its trade surplus and avoid tariffs.

Pakistan and the United States held productive trade discussions in Washington, according to a statement from Pakistan's finance ministry. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer to advance economic cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made in enhancing trade and economic ties, which are seen as a cornerstone of bilateral relations. Finance Minister Aurangzeb highlighted the U.S. as Pakistan's largest trading partner and expressed optimism for positive outcomes from the negotiations.

The talks focused on reciprocal tariffs with a goal to reset economic ties. As Pakistan faces a 29% tariff on exports to the U.S., it proposed importing more U.S. goods to balance its trade surplus. This comes after a significant boost in relations following a high-profile meeting at the White House.

