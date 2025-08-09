Tech-Driven Market Surge: Nasdaq Sets Record Amidst Rate Cut Optimism

U.S. stocks wrapped up the week on a high note, propelled by gains in technology stocks, including a standout performance by Apple. The Nasdaq celebrated a record close, fueled by investor optimism over potential interest rate cuts.

Apple's shares soared 4.2% on Friday, marking a 13.3% increase for the week—the biggest weekly rise since 2020. President Trump announced Apple's $100 billion investment in the U.S., boosting tech-sector gains in the S&P 500.

Elsewhere, Gilead Sciences' shares jumped 8.3% after updating its financial projections, while expectations for Fed rate cuts rose. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted robust weekly gains, with investors keeping an eye on inflation data and U.S.-India trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)