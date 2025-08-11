Amid Escalating Tensions, Congress MPs Detained in Protest against Electoral Malpractices

In a significant political standoff, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala, along with several members of the INDIA bloc including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were detained by Delhi Police on Monday. The MPs were protesting against the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging malpractices.

The protest, which began at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament, marked a bold march towards the Election Commission's office. Surjewala, speaking from the police bus, urged the nation with the slogan affirming, "Touch our vote and see." He condemned what he called the union between the Modi government and the Election Commission.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed frustration over not being allowed to present a document addressing their concerns to the Election Commission. He criticized the limited access granted to only 30 MPs. Meanwhile, New Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar, stated that permission was only granted for 30 MPs and expressed readiness to escort the allotted number to the commission upon receiving their names.

(With inputs from agencies.)