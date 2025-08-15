Left Menu

Stealth Frigate INS Tamal Strengthens Indo-Italian Naval Ties

The stealth frigate INS Tamal of the Indian Navy arrived in Italy during its return to India after commissioning in Russia. It participated in exercises with the Italian Navy, highlighting strengthened Indo-Italian ties. Activities included professional interactions in Naples and celebrating India's Independence Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:44 IST
Stealth Frigate INS Tamal Strengthens Indo-Italian Naval Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, has made a significant port call in Italy, marking its journey back to India post-commissioning in Russia. This visit underscores the strengthening bilateral relations between India and Italy, now recognized as a 'Strategic Partnership' since 2023.

During its stay in Italy, INS Tamal engaged in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with ITS Trieste, an Italian Navy platform dock. These joint operations featured communication exercises, manoeuvres, and flying operations, emphasizing interoperability between the two naval forces.

The port call also featured professional and bilateral activities, including interactions with Italian Naval officials and cultural events celebrating Indo-Italian relations. The visit coincided with India's 79th Independence Day on August 15, highlighting India's commitment to deepening defence cooperation with Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025