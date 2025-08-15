Stealth Frigate INS Tamal Strengthens Indo-Italian Naval Ties
The stealth frigate INS Tamal of the Indian Navy arrived in Italy during its return to India after commissioning in Russia. It participated in exercises with the Italian Navy, highlighting strengthened Indo-Italian ties. Activities included professional interactions in Naples and celebrating India's Independence Day.
INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, has made a significant port call in Italy, marking its journey back to India post-commissioning in Russia. This visit underscores the strengthening bilateral relations between India and Italy, now recognized as a 'Strategic Partnership' since 2023.
During its stay in Italy, INS Tamal engaged in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with ITS Trieste, an Italian Navy platform dock. These joint operations featured communication exercises, manoeuvres, and flying operations, emphasizing interoperability between the two naval forces.
The port call also featured professional and bilateral activities, including interactions with Italian Naval officials and cultural events celebrating Indo-Italian relations. The visit coincided with India's 79th Independence Day on August 15, highlighting India's commitment to deepening defence cooperation with Italy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
