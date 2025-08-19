Left Menu

British Grocery Inflation Eases to 5.0%

British grocery inflation eased slightly to 5.0% over the four weeks leading up to August 10, as reported by Worldpanel by Numerator. This represents a small decline from 5.2% recorded in the previous month, offering modest relief for UK consumers amid ongoing economic challenges.

British grocery inflation saw a slight decline to 5.0% over the four weeks to August 10, according to the latest data from market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator released on Tuesday.

This marks a minor decrease compared to the 5.2% inflation rate reported in the previous month, providing some relief to consumers in the UK.

The survey provides the most current perspective on food inflation within Britain, which continues to challenge both shoppers and the broader economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

