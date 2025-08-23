Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Sanctions, Tariffs, or Talks?

In a diplomatic standoff, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new sanctions on Russia if peace talks in Ukraine stalled. After tense meetings, Trump highlighted the complexity of U.S.-Russia relations, while calls for direct negotiations between Putin and Zelenskiy remain unmet. The situation remains uncertain.

Updated: 23-08-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 02:38 IST
U.S. President

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new warning on Friday, threatening to impose sanctions on Russia if no advancements towards a peaceful resolution in Ukraine are made within two weeks. The announcement comes after a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, reflecting Trump's growing frustration with Moscow.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Russia's recent actions in Ukraine, Trump said, "I'm not happy about it, and I'm not happy about anything having to do with that war," during a briefing at the White House. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of delaying peace talks.

Despite ongoing tensions, Trump mentioned prior arrangements for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated no agenda has been set for such discussions. As the situation evolves, security guarantees, akin to NATO's Article 5, are being deliberated to fortify Ukraine's defenses against future conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

