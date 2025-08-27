Left Menu

IMF Evaluates Senegal's Economic Strategy

The International Monetary Fund completed a visit to Senegal to address corrective measures after the release of a Court of Auditors' report. Key discussions focused on ensuring financial accountability and transparency to reinforce Senegal's economic framework and international confidence.

IMF Evaluates Senegal's Economic Strategy
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded its visit to Senegal on Tuesday, engaging in a series of discussions centered around implementing corrective measures imperative for the country's economic structure.

This visit follows the release of the Court of Auditors' report on February 12, highlighting areas requiring significant attention and reform.

Key topics during the discussions included boosting financial transparency and accountability, vital for reinforcing Senegal's economic stability and maintaining international confidence.

