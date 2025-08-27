IMF Evaluates Senegal's Economic Strategy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded its visit to Senegal on Tuesday, engaging in a series of discussions centered around implementing corrective measures imperative for the country's economic structure.

This visit follows the release of the Court of Auditors' report on February 12, highlighting areas requiring significant attention and reform.

Key topics during the discussions included boosting financial transparency and accountability, vital for reinforcing Senegal's economic stability and maintaining international confidence.

