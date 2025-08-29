Left Menu

Debating Women's Safety: Phones or Pistols?

A debate on women's safety has emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. A state women's commission member suggests banning mobile phones for girls under 18, while a local group proposes gifting revolvers for self-defense. Opinions among locals and activists are divided on these contrasting measures.

Baghpat | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:47 IST
In Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, contrasting views on women's safety have ignited a heated debate. A state women's commission member has urged a ban on mobile phones for girls under 18, citing concerns over blackmail and suicides.

In response, the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha recommends arming daughters with revolvers for self-protection. Opinions on these proposals vary, with some advocating for self-defense training and cautioning against the impracticality of gifting firearms.

Community leaders emphasize the importance of responsibility and guidance in using technology, while activists call for collaborative efforts to enhance women's safety without resorting to drastic measures.

