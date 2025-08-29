Debating Women's Safety: Phones or Pistols?

In Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, contrasting views on women's safety have ignited a heated debate. A state women's commission member has urged a ban on mobile phones for girls under 18, citing concerns over blackmail and suicides.

In response, the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha recommends arming daughters with revolvers for self-protection. Opinions on these proposals vary, with some advocating for self-defense training and cautioning against the impracticality of gifting firearms.

Community leaders emphasize the importance of responsibility and guidance in using technology, while activists call for collaborative efforts to enhance women's safety without resorting to drastic measures.