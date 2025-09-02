Left Menu

East Asian Triumvirate: A New Wave of Alliances

President Xi Jinping hosted Russian and North Korean leaders in Beijing, signaling a strengthened tri-state alliance amid Western criticism. Analysts speculate this alliance may lead to closer military cooperation. Discussions focused on energy deals, with a future military parade poised to showcase China’s global vision, challenging U.S. policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:18 IST
East Asian Triumvirate: A New Wave of Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark gathering, China's President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. The meeting signifies a burgeoning alliance, met with skepticism from the West, already critical of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

The leaders engaged in key discussions at the Great Hall of the People, focusing on strengthening defense ties and cooperation. This alliance, observers suggest, may recalibrate the military dynamics in the Asia-Pacific, undermining U.S. influence as emphasized by former President Donald Trump's recent foreign policy challenges.

Additionally, the meeting underscored major energy collaborations. China's National Petroleum Corporation and Russia's Gazprom agreed to enhance gas supplies, marking a significant economic partnership. The upcoming military parade will further showcase this trilateral coalition as an emerging force on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Wheat Hopes Thwarted by China's Reluctance

Russia's Wheat Hopes Thwarted by China's Reluctance

 Russia
2
Lamine Yamal Dreams of Ballon d'Or Glory After Stellar Barcelona Season

Lamine Yamal Dreams of Ballon d'Or Glory After Stellar Barcelona Season

 Spain
3
Grimsby's Game of Chance: A Triumph with Consequences

Grimsby's Game of Chance: A Triumph with Consequences

 United Kingdom
4
India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025