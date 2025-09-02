East Asian Triumvirate: A New Wave of Alliances

In a landmark gathering, China's President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. The meeting signifies a burgeoning alliance, met with skepticism from the West, already critical of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

The leaders engaged in key discussions at the Great Hall of the People, focusing on strengthening defense ties and cooperation. This alliance, observers suggest, may recalibrate the military dynamics in the Asia-Pacific, undermining U.S. influence as emphasized by former President Donald Trump's recent foreign policy challenges.

Additionally, the meeting underscored major energy collaborations. China's National Petroleum Corporation and Russia's Gazprom agreed to enhance gas supplies, marking a significant economic partnership. The upcoming military parade will further showcase this trilateral coalition as an emerging force on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)